Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
