Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

