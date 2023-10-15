Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Robert Half by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.8 %

RHI stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. 714,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.