Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.62. 466,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.25 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

