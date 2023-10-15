Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,998. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $91.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

