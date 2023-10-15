Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,345,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 189,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,250. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.