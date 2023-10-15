AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 2.5 %

Fortive stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,587. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.