Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 279 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. 2,080,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

