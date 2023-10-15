Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,358,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Roku worth $470,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $1,629,896 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Roku Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

