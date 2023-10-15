Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,578,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,658 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $200,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 236,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,868,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

