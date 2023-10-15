AM Squared Ltd Buys 2,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 32.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Cognex Stock Down 2.8 %

CGNX stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.