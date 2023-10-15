Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975,600 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises approximately 1.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 1.11% of EQT worth $165,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 863.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 277,865 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of EQT by 59.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 4,254,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

