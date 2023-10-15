Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 800,000 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 73.28% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $239,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLKR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLKR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,801. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

