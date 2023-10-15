AM Squared Ltd Sells 9,900 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AM Squared Ltd cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.7% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 442.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 75,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LBRDA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,513. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $97.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

