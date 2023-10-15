Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,167 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $172,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. 7,642,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

