AM Squared Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $649.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.73 and a 200-day moving average of $663.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.00 and a 12-month high of $878.15.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). The business had revenue of $424.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.41 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

