Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

BURL traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. 1,684,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

