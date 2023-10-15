AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 600 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $94.60. 1,376,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,704. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

