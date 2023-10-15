6,951 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,952. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

