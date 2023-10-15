Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 55,118,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,698,609. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

