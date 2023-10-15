Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 5,822 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,051,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,413. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

