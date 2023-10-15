Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 3,073 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

