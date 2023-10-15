Townsend & Associates Inc Has $6.26 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for about 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

