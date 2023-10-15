Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,082. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

