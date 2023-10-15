Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $81.17. 958,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $130.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.