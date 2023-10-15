Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 92,664 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. 2,293,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,707. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

