Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.7 %

Amphenol stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. 4,171,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,715. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

