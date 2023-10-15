Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

