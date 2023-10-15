iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,618 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $87.61. 44,203,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,566,080. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

