Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 178,329 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,329 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NOMD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 544,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,702. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

