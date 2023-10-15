Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 155 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 948.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 337,422 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

