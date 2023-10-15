Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 155 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 948.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 337,422 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

