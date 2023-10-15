Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 895 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,215,000 after purchasing an additional 294,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.