Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

