Northeast Investment Management Has $19.77 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

