First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $12.66 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,203 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

