Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

