PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

