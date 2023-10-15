The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

