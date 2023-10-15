Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

