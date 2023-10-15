Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 246 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $930.94 and a 200 day moving average of $924.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $727.43 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.