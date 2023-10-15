Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 23,813 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5,822.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

