Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,717 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.