AM Squared Ltd Takes $81,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 4,761,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,052. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

