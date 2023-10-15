Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys Shares of 2,040,000 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,040,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,707,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.66% of APA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

APA stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 5,201,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,598. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

