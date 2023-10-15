Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,414,000 after acquiring an additional 318,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,673,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $211.86. 30,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.88. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

