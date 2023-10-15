VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Holdings Cut by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,895 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $43,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.01. 427,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $239.76 and a 12 month high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.