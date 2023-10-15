AM Squared Ltd Sells 7,300 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 1,444,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

