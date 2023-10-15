AM Squared Ltd Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,792,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.07. 2,699,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average is $184.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

