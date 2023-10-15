AM Squared Ltd Sells 5,200 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after buying an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,771. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

