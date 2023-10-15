AM Squared Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 848.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.24.

PAYC traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.97. 324,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $252.12 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

