AM Squared Ltd Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AM Squared Ltd cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,269. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

